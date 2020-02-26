Canada’s Fernandez into Mexican Open quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime ousted

MEXICO CITY — Canadian qualifier Leylah Annie Fernandez has reached the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open.

The 17-year-old Fernandez toppled eighth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 16 to advance.

Fernandez only needed 64 minutes to beat her eighth-seeded opponent in Acapulco.

The Laval, Que., native will face Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in the next round.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has been bounced from the Round of 16 on the men’s side.

The 19-year-old from Montreal was ousted by Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 19 in the world, was the fourth seed at the ATP 500-level tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, who is still looking for his first ATP title, was coming off a runner-up finish to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in Marseille, France over the weekend. That was the fifth ATP final appearance of his career.