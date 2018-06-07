Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski loses French Open mixed doubles final

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and her doubles partner, Croatia's Mate Pavic. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

PARIS – Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia’s Mate Pavic lost their mixed doubles final at the French Open on Thursday.

Dabrowski, a 26-year-old from Ottawa, and Pavic dropped the first set against Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig 6-1 but came back to win the second 7-6 (5). Dabrowski and Pavic lost the super-tiebreak 10-8.

Pavic and Dabrowski were the top seed in Paris, while Chan and Dodig were seeded second.

Dabrowski teamed with India’s Rohan Bopanna to win last year’s French Open mixed-doubles title and with Pavic to win the Australian Open mixed title earlier this year.

