Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski wins both of her doubles matches at French Open

PARIS — Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski earned a pair of victories Saturday at the French Open.

She teamed with China’s Yifan Xu for a 6-2, 6-2 win in second-round women’s doubles play and also completed a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 first-round mixed doubles victory with Croatia’s Mate Pavic in a match that had been suspended a day earlier due to rain.

Dabrowski and Xu, the No. 5 seeds, needed just 63 minutes to complete their win over American Kaitlyn Christian and Germany’s Carina Witthoeft.

They will next play the Japanese duo of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya in the third round.

Dabrowski’s mixed doubles opener against Pauline Parmentier and Gregoire Barrere was stopped Friday with the French duo trailing 1-4 after taking the opening set.

Only four games were needed Saturday before the top-seeded Dabrowski and Pavic took the match tiebreaker to advance.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Pavic will face Andrea Sestini Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in the second round.

Dabrowski won the mixed doubles title in Paris last year with India’s Rohan Bopanna. She also won the Australian Open mixed title this year with Pavic