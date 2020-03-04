Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez reaches quarterfinals at Monterrey Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada returns a shot. (Mark Blinch/CP)

MONTERREY, Mexico – Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Monterrey Open.

The Laval, Que., native upset American Sloane Stephens on Wednesday at the Abierto GNP Seguros tennis tournament, taking the Round of 16 match in three sets.

The 17-year-old Fernandez, ranked 126th in the world, beat the fifth-seeded Stephens 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in a little over two hours at the hard court event.

Fernandez is coming off a run to her first WTA final at the Mexican Open last week.

She will face either top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or No. 142 Olga Govortsova of Belarus in the quarters.

