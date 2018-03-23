Canada’s Milos Raonic reaches third round of Miami Open

Canadian Milos Raonic. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

MIAMI — Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., advanced to the third round of the Miami Open on Friday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer.

Raonic made good on three of four break points while fending off a pair of break points for the wild-card entry from Sweden. The Canadian had 16 aces in the 68-minute match.

His next opponent will be Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, who topped Nicolas Jarry of Chili 6-3, 6-1.

Raonic is ranked 25th by the ATP while Schwartzman is 16th. Raonic won their only previous meeting in two sets last year in Brisbane.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil is in action later Friday against Andrey Rublev of Russia. In women’s play, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and American partner Sloane Stephens face Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in doubles.

