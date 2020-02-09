Canada’s Pospisil falls to Monfils in Open Sud de France final

MONTPELLIER, France — Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost to top-seeded Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday.

Pospisil entered the match ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Monfils is world No. 9.

The Canadian upset world No. 10 David Goffin of Belgium in the semifinal on Saturday, but Monfils has consistently had Pospisil’s number.

Monfils now holds a 6-0 head-to-head record over Pospisil, winning 12 consecutive sets.

It’s Monfils’s third win at the tournament, having previously won in 2010 and 2014.

A French player has won the Open Sud de France eight of the past 10 tournaments. Tomas Berdych (2012) of the Czech Republic and Germany’s Alexander Zverev (2017) both defeated French opponents in their finals appearances.