Canada’s Pospisil, Shapovalov to face U.S. in singles at Davis Cup

Canada's Vasek Pospisil. (Justin Tang/CP)

MADRID – Canada will go with the same lineup as it tries to record its second win in a row and advance to the quarterfinals of the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, a late replacement for Felix Auger-Aliassime (ankle) yesterday in a 2-1 win over Italy, gets the call for singles and doubles again today against the United States (0-0).

Pospisil, who upset Fabio Fognini yesterday, faces American Reilly Opelka to open the Group F tie.

Denis Shapovalov, who clinched the tie over Italy with an upset of Matteo Berrettini, meets Taylor Fritz in the second singles match.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil then are scheduled to face Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in doubles. Shapovalov and Pospisil lost a three-set doubles match to Italy yesterday.

The winners of each of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to the quarterfinals.

