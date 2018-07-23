Canadian Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Swiss Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime. (Ben Curtis/AP)

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Canadian wild-card Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Swiss Open clay-court tennis tournament with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Argentina’s Guido Anderozzi on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime had eight aces and won on 80 per cent of his first service points. It was the third career ATP Tour main-draw win for the 17-year-old from Montreal.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 139th in the world, will next take on the winner of a match between fifth seed Robin Haase of the Netherlands and Croatian lucky loser Viktor Galovic.

