Canadian Dabrowski and partner ousted in Wimbledon semis

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada. (Jacques Boissinot/CP)

LONDON — Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Wimbledon is over.

The Canadian and partner Yifan Xu of China, seeded sixth, lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to No. 12 seeds Nicole Melichar of the U.S., and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Dabrowski and Xu were up a break at 4-2 in the third set, but could not hold on.

The roller-coaster match saw Dabrowski and Xu fight off three match points before tying it at 5-5 in the third set. However, Melichar and Peschke won the next two games to seal it.

The 26-year-old Dabrowski, of Ottawa, has won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (the 2018 Australian Open and 2017 French Open), but never had advanced past the quarterfinals in women’s doubles at a major before this week.

Melichar and Peschke will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and the unseeded pair of Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Abigail Spears of the U.S.

More from Sportsnet
Serena Williams reaches 10th Wimbledon final after beating Goerges
Associated Press
Federer may have erroneously went into autopilot mode
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.