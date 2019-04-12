Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime gets Monte Carlo wild card

Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime speaks to reporters during a news conference in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/CP)

MONTE CARLO – Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has been given a wild card into the Monte-Carlo Masters next week.

The 18-year-old from Montreal is ranked 33rd in the world after a strong start to 2019, but wasn’t ranked high enough to gain a spot in the main draw at the entry deadline several weeks ago.

Auger-Aliassime, who now lives in Monaco, will face a qualifier in the first round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event.

He joins No. 15 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in the main draw of the clay-court tournament. Shapovalov meets Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov both reached the semifinals at the Miami Open, the last ATP Masters 1000 event.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., the top-ranked Canadian, will not play in Monte Carlo.

