Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez moves on at U.S. Open

A player's chair is carried from the court at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. (Charles Krupa/AP)

NEW YORK — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez is heading to the third round of the girls’ draw at the U.S. Open.

The 15-year-old from Montreal downed Mylene Halemai of France 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Fernandez won 71 per cent of her points on first serve and broke her opponent six times.

The Canadian reached the semifinals of the French Open girls’ draw earlier this year.

Fernandez will face unseeded Taisya Pachkaleva of Russia in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

