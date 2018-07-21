Cecchinato elevates big year with semifinal win in Croatia

Italy's Marco Cecchinato, who has the number 13 tattooed on his wrist, reacts after scoring a point against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. (Michel Euler/AP)

UMAG, Croatia — Marco Cecchinato elevated his breakthrough year by reaching the Croatia Open final on Saturday.

The third-seeded Cecchinato dispatched Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti, a first-time semifinalist, 6-2, 6-1.

He will play another Argentine, the unseeded Guido Pella, who has reached his first career final after beating sixth-seeded Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Cecchinato won his first ATP title in April in Budapest, as a lucky loser, then knocked out Novak Djokovic en route to the French Open semifinals. He was the first Italian male Grand Slam semifinalist in 40 years.

He’s at a career-high ranking of 27, and set to go higher after facing Pella for the first time.

