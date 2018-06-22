Cilic eases past Querrey to reach Queen’s Club semis

Marin Cilic, of Croatia. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

LONDON — Top-seeded Marin Cilic eased into the Queen’s Club semifinals when he beat 2010 champion Sam Querrey 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Friday.

Cilic will face either Nick Kyrgios or Feliciano Lopez, whom Cilic lost to in the final last year.

The Croatian hit 10 aces and dropped only three points on his first serve. He didn’t give Querrey a break point chance, and broke the American twice.

He improved to 6-0 against Querrey, including three wins at Wimbledon, one of them last year in the semifinals.

