Coach of world No. 1 Halep to take 12-month break

Simona Halep. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

SYDNEY, Australia — Darren Cahill says he is ending his four-year coaching partnership with No. 1-ranked Simona Halep to take a 12-month break and spend more time at home with his family.

Cahill said on Instagram on Saturday that he wanted to offer "support as our children enter important stages of their lives with the final year of high school, sports and college preparations all becoming more time consuming."

With Cahill, Halep won the 2018 French Open, her first career Grand Slam title, and finished as the top player in the world for the second consecutive season.

Cahill, who is based in Australia, said he will continue to work as an ESPN television analyst at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in 2019.

