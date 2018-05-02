Colombian tennis player barred 3 years for non-co-operation

ATP chairman Chris Kermode, center, with Nigel Willerton, right, head of the Tennis Integrity Unit and ATP Vice Chairman Mark Young. (Shoji Kajiyama/AP)

LONDON — A tennis player from Colombia has been suspended for three years and fined $5,000 for failing to co-operate with a corruption investigation.

Barlaham Zuluaga Gaviria, who is currently ranked just inside the top 2,000, was found guilty by a hearing officer of not making himself available for an interview with the Tennis Integrity Unit and not providing a cellphone for forensic download.

The ruling and punishment were announced Wednesday.

Zuluaga Gaviria is not allowed to compete in or attend any tournament or event organized or sanctioned by tennis’ governing bodies.

