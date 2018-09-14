Coric’s hits through-the-legs lob shot winner Davis Cup

Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after defeating Steve Johnson of the United States during a Davis Cup semifinal match. (Darko Bandic/AP)

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner that drew bows from the crowd en route to giving Croatia a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup semifinals Friday.

Early in the third set of a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Steve Johnson, Coric ran down a lob from Johnson and replied with a shot known as a "tweener" that flew over the head of his 6-foot-2 (1.88-meter) opponent and landed just inside the baseline.

Moments earlier, the 18th-ranked Coric had landed a delicate forehand drop-shot winner to close out a close second-set tiebreak.

Sixth-ranked Marin Cilic will next face Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe in the second singles match of the best-of-five series.

The winner will meet either France or Spain in the final.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Davis Cup prospects never better as controversial changes loom
Damien Cox
Is Canada fielding its best-ever Davis Cup team vs. Netherlands?
Dave Zarum

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.