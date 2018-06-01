Dabrowski’s first-round mixed doubles match suspended due to rain

Rain delay at the French Open. (Michel Euler/AP)

PARIS — Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia’s Mate Pavic had their first-round mixed doubles match suspended Friday due to rain.

The French duo of Pauline Parmentier and Gregoire Barrere had a 6-4, 1-4 lead on Dabrowski and Pavic when play was stopped at Roland Garros.

Tournament organizers did not immediately release a time for when the match would resume.

Dabrowski and Pavic, who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title this year, are seeded first at the clay-court tournament. Dabrowski, from Ottawa, won the French Open mixed doubles title last year with India’s Rohan Bopanna.

Dabrowski is also entered in the women’s doubles competition with China’s Yifan Xu.

The fifth seeds were scheduled to play American Kaitlyn Christian and Carina Witthoeft of Germany in the second round on Saturday.

