Nestor was 19 and less than a year into his pro career when he stepped onto the court for the match that first thrust him into the spotlight. The youngest member of Canada’s 1992 Davis Cup team — ranked 238th in singles play — he wasn’t the natural choice of opponents to face Sweden’s Stefan Edberg, who was then the best men’s singles player in the world and fresh off a berth in the Australian Open final. But for the second match of Day 1 in Vancouver, Lamarche made the decision that Laurendeau refers to as “one of the greatest captain’s joker-calls in the history of the Davis Cup for Canada.”

Lamarche felt he was making a calculated risk — Edberg had lost five times indoors in the previous two years to lefties, and the captain liked the fact that Nestor wasn’t intimidated by the matchup. Lamarche encouraged Nestor to step inside the baseline on Edberg’s serve, so he could take the ball early before the top spin had its desired effect. “It became obvious to me that the only way we could win [against Sweden] was by Daniel doing something different,” he says.

Edberg took two of the first three sets, one by the lopsided score of 6-1. Nestor’s serve wasn’t working to its usual standards, so rather than use the break before the start of the fourth set to rest, he hit a bucket of balls. He was able to iron out the wrinkles and stormed back to claim the last two sets. “His win against Edberg is one of the highlights of Canadian tennis forever,” Lamarche says. “I remember it was late at night in Vancouver. It was playing at the bars, so everybody saw it.

“When he won, he just hung his head and went and shook hands. That’s the way he was. He’s too cool.”

But it was a match two days later that might have been more impressive, and a better showcase of Nestor’s determination. The victory over Edberg had taken its toll, leaving Nestor with a blood blister on the bottom of his foot. Lamarche consulted with team doctors and was informed no further damage would be done if Nestor played his next scheduled match — against slugger Magnus Gustafsson. He just needed a pair of needles; the first to draw out the clotted blood and then an injection to numb the area. “Just before the doctor came in, he was lying on the trolley,” Lamarche remembers. “And they came out with this huge needle because the needle had to go underneath the skin and pull out all the blood. And poor Daniel’s eyes rolled.”

Nestor toughed it out against Gustafsson, pushing him to a fifth set. That’s when the freezing wore off. In great pain, the Canadian dropped the decisive set 6-4. “It was an unbelievable, courageous performance,” Lamarche says. “I always believed in him, but from that point on I said, ‘This guy’s something special.’”

Despite the painful loss, the 1992 Davis Cup served notice that Nestor was an up-and-comer worth watching. The Edberg match gave him more confidence and incentivised the importance of proper training — something he hadn’t prioritized to that point, according to Laurendeau, who helped Nestor with his game before signing on to coach him in 1999.

For all Nestor’s doubles exploits later in his career, singles was the priority early on and his rise to the sport’s top tier was a slow and steady one. Laurendeau is quick to point out Nestor beat several former No. 1 players: Edberg, Thomas Muster, Andre Agassi and Australian Patrick Rafter at the 2000 Sydney Games. He’d later take down Chilean Marcelo Rios and Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten in five-set Davis Cup matches, too. “When he plays for Canada, he has an extra power,” his mother, Anna, says proudly.