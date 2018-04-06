Davis Cup: Croatia leads Kazakhstan in quarterfinals

Marin Cilic, of Croatia, eyes a return to John Isner during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Isner won 7-6 (0), 6-3. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

VARAZDIN, Croatia — Marin Cilic dispatched Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to put Croatia 1-0 over Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Cilic hit 10 aces, 32 winners to Popko’s 12, and lost only 11 points on serve in a first-time matchup between players ranked No. 3 and No. 258.

Borna Coric and Mikhail Kukushkin were playing the second singles late.

Croatia is trying to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years, while Kazakhstan is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time ever.

