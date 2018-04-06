Davis Cup: Pouille gives France lead over Italy

Italy's Andreas Seppi returns the ball against France's Lucas Pouille during their Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal match in Genoa, Italy, Friday, April 6, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/AP)

GENOA, Italy — Lucas Pouille wasted a two-set advantage before eventually beating Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 to give France a 1-0 lead over Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

The 11th-ranked Pouille stepped up his game in the fifth after the home crowd support helped Seppi level the match.

A series of errors from Seppi in the fifth proved decisive.

"I decided to be more aggressive and take more chances in the fifth set and I had the energy to finish off the match," Pouille said.

Fabio Fognini was to face Jeremy Chardy in the second singles on outdoor red clay.

Seppi hadn’t played since losing to Roger Federer in the semifinals of a tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in mid-February.

More from Sportsnet
Isner kicks off Davis Cup match against Belgium's De Loore
Associated Press
Nadal to return for Spain against Germany in Davis Cup
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.