Davis Cup: Zverev gives Germany lead over Spain

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his World Group Quarter final Davis Cup tennis match against Spain's David Ferrer at the bullring in Valencia, Spain, Friday April 6, 2018. (Alberto Saiz/AP)

VALENCIA, Spain — Alexander Zverev cruised past David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to give Germany a 1-0 lead against host Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Zverev was in control from the start at the bullring staging the tie in Valencia. The world No. 4 had four aces and 27 winners against the 33rd-ranked Spaniard.

"I played more aggressively as the match went on. It’s my first clay-court match in a very long time, so it was great to find my rhythm so quickly," Zverev said. "With (Rafael) Nadal in their team, it’s a point we’re not expecting to get, so it’s important to start well."

World No. 1 Nadal faces 34th-ranked Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second singles.

This is the teams’ first Davis Cup meeting since 2004.

More from Sportsnet
Davis Cup: Pouille gives France lead over Italy
Associated Press
Isner kicks off Davis Cup match against Belgium's De Loore
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.