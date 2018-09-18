Defending champion Dzumhur reaches 2nd round at St. Petersburg Open

Damir Dzumhur, of Bosnia, chases down a shot. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Defending champion Damir Dzumhur advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open after beating Austrian qualifier Lucas Miedler 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Dzumhur bounced back from 3-0 down in the opening set by winning 10 of the following 12 games.

The sixth-seeded Bosnian will face either Argentine player Guido Pella or Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka. Stan Wawrinka is a possible quarterfinal opponent.

Last year, Dzumhur became the first man to win both of the ATP Tour’s Russian events in a single season after victory in St. Petersburg and at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

