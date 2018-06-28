Defending champion Pliskova upset by Sabalenka at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England — Defending champion Karolina Pliskova was upset by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Eastbourne International quarterfinals on Thursday.

The second-seeded Czech player, who has reached the final in the past two years, lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

It was Sabalenka’s first win over a top-10 player.

Sabalenka, who is ranked 45th in the world, fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set and clinched the match when Pliskova sent a forehand wide.

Sabalenka will face 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semifinals after the Pole eased past fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki survived a scare to beat Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-4, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Barty broke twice in the second set but Wozniacki broke straight back each time and the Danish player won four successive games to book her semifinal spot, sealing the result when Barty returned into the net.

Wozniacki will play fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber or seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

In the men’s draw, second-seeded Kyle Edmund plays Kazahkstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin later. The winner will face Mischa Zverev in the semifinals after the German’s surprise 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.