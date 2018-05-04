Defending champion Zverev advances to Munich Open semis

Germany's Alexander Zverev. (Alberto Saiz/AP)

MUNICH — Defending champion Alexander Zverev advanced to the Munich Open semifinals by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2 on Friday.

The top-seeded Zverev will next face fourth-seeded Chung Hyeon, who defeated 2014 champion Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-4.

Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber also advanced, beating second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

Kohlschreiber will next play Maximilian Marterer, another German, in what will be his sixth semifinal at the clay-court tournament. Marterer defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4.

