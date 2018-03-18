Del Potro edges Federer in 3 sets to win Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Juan Martin del Potro rallied from three match points down in the third set and beat top-ranked Roger Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2) to win the BNP Paribas Open and hand the Swiss superstar his first loss of the year.

Del Potro became the first Argentine winner in the 42-year history of the desert tournament. Federer’s 17-match winning streak — the best start of his career — ended.

Del Potro survived three-setters against countryman Leonardo Mayer in the fourth round and Philipp Kohlschreiber in the quarterfinals. It was his first win against Federer since last year’s U.S. Open quarters. Del Potro trails in their series 18-7.

Naomi Osaka of Japan won the women’s title 6-3, 6-2 over Russian Daria Kasatkina.