Djokovic advances at French Open; meets Thiem in semifinal

djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev in three sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (Michel Euler/AP)

PARIS –Novak Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam winning streak to 26 matches as he pursues a fourth consecutive major trophy, beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.
Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semifinals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Austrian, who was runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal, will play top-Djokovic in the semifinals.

