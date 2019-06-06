Djokovic advances at French Open; meets Thiem in semifinal

PARIS –Novak Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam winning streak to 26 matches as he pursues a fourth consecutive major trophy, beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semifinals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Austrian, who was runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal, will play top-Djokovic in the semifinals.