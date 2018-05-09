Djokovic loses to Edmund in 2nd round of Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Kyle Edmund of Britain during the Madrid Open Tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Paul White/AP)

MADRID — Novak Djokovic added another early elimination to his disappointing season, losing to Kyle Edmund 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the second round of the Madrid Open.

It’s the sixth straight tournament in which Djokovic has failed to reach the quarterfinals. The 12-time Grand Slam champion has struggled this year after saying he returned to action too quickly following a lingering right elbow injury.

Djokovic lost in the third round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in both Miami and Indian Wells. The 12th-ranked Serb also failed to advance past the last 16 at the Australian Open.

Also, top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-1, 6-4 to stay on track for a third straight title in Madrid, while Caroline Wozniacki’s bid to return to the top of the rankings ended with a 6-2, 6-2 loss to 20th-ranked Kiki Bertens.

The second-ranked Wozniacki needed to win the title in Madrid to overcome Halep for the No. 1 spot.

Associated Press
Associated Press

