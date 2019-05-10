Djokovic moves on to Madrid Open semifinals after Cilic withdraws

Novak Djokovic. (Seth Wenig/AP)

MADRID — Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Friday after Marin Cilic withdrew because of food poisoning.

Cilic said he had a "terrible night" and would not be able to play in the quarterfinal match against the top-ranked Djokovic at the Magic Box.

Cilic had three-set wins in his first three matches in Madrid. He saved four match points in the opener against Martin Klizan, then beat Jan-Lennard Struff and Laslo Djere.

Djokovic was coming off comfortable two-set victories in his first two matches. He will next face either Roger Federer or Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic is seeking a third Madrid Open title, and his second of the season after winning the Australian Open.

More from Sportsnet
Federer outlasts Monfils to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals
Associated Press
David Ferrer's career comes to an end with loss in Madrid
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.