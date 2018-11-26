Djokovic, Nadal, Federer close 2018 ranked 1-2-3

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. (David Vincent/AP)

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the top three in the year-end ATP rankings for the first time since 2014.

It is the seventh time that trio of tennis greats is 1-2-3 to close a season.

Never before, though, had each spent some time in the top spot during the same year.

For the 31-year-old Djokovic, it marks the fifth time he has closed a year at No. 1, following 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. Only Pete Sampras, with six year-end No. 1 finishes, has more.

No. 2 Nadal concludes a season in the top two for the 10th time, trailing only Federer’s 11.

No. 3 Federer is in the year-end top three for a record 14th time.

Two Canadians finished in the top 30. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was 18th, and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was 27th.

More from Sportsnet
Denis Shapovalov feeling bullish about 2019 season
Canadian Press
Italian players banned for match-fixing in 2011
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.