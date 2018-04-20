Djokovic to play at Barcelona Open next week

Serbia's Novak Djokovic. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BARCELONA, Spain — Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will play at the Barcelona Open next week.

Event organizers made the announcement on Friday, a day after the Serb was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the Monte Carlo Masters third round.

Djokovic has played at four tournaments this season as he tries to return to form following two years of struggles with a persistent right elbow injury. He is ranked 13th.

Djokovic will be joined by top-ranked and 10-time winner Rafael Nadal at the outdoor clay-court tournament.

