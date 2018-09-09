Djokovic topples del Potro to win 3rd U.S. Open title

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after breaking the serve of Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Croatia’s Novak Djokovic won his third U.S. Open title and second grand slam of 2018 after defeating Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6. 6-3 in Sunday’s final.

More to come…

