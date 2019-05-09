Djokovic tops Chardy, reaches Madrid Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

MADRID — Novak Djokovic eased into the Madrid Open quarterfinals by beating Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Thursday.

Djokovic dominated the first set and won the final four points of the tiebreaker in the Magic Box.

He racked up a 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets.

The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic is seeking his second title of the season, and third in Madrid. He began the year by winning the Australian Open.

More from Sportsnet
David Ferrer's career comes to an end with loss in Madrid
Associated Press
Federer beats Gasquet in return to clay courts in Madrid
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.