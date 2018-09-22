Dominic Thiem to play Martin Klizan in St. Petersburg final

Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball to Roberto Bautista of Spain during the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament semi final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Martin Klizan’s perfect record in ATP finals will be tested by top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the St. Petersburg Open decider.

Klizan is 6-0 in finals, including a win in St. Petersburg six years ago, and the Slovak is coming off a victory at the Austrian Open last month.

Klizan ended Stan Wawrinka’s latest bid on Saturday for a first title since his return from a knee injury. Klizan bounced back from losing the first set of their semifinal to beat Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, the big-hitting Austrian firing in 15 aces on his way to reaching his fifth final of the season.

Thiem is 10-7 in career finals and 2-2 this season, most recently losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal.

