Donaldson fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after ranting at umpire

Jared Donaldson of the U.S. lunges for a ball. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

MONACO — Jared Donaldson has been fined 5,000 euros ($6,200) for unsportsmanlike conduct after angrily ranting at the chair umpire during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The American became irate with a call when Ramos-Vinolas was serving at 3-2, 40-0 in the second set on Monday. Donaldson thought the serve was out and pointed to the ground, shouting, "There’s a mark right here," and then screaming the same words in the face of French umpire Arnaud Gabas.

He then squared up to Gabas and shouted: "Yes it is, yeah it is," as he insisted his mark was right and the umpire’s call of in was wrong.

Donaldson, who yelled again at Gabas before the supervisor came on, received a code violation. He lost 6-3, 6-3.

