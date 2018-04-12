Edmund sets up Hassan II quarterfinal with Albot

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Second seed Kyle Edmund beat Radu Albot of Moldova 6-2, 6-4 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II clay-court tournament.

The British player, ranked 26th in the world, next meets Tunisian wildcard entry Malek Jaziri, who secured an upset 6-2, 6-4 win against eighth seed Mischa Zverev of Germany.

Joao Sousa of Portugal and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia will also meet in the last eight on Friday.

Sousa triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Basilashvili scored a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 victory against wildcard Lamine Ouahab of Morocco.

