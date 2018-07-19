Eugenie Bouchard advances to Swiss Open quarterfinals

Eugenie Bouchard celebrating her Round of 16 win at the Swiss Open. (Anthony Anex/AP)

GSTAAD, Switzerland — A resilient Eugenie Bouchard converted on her seventh match-point opportunity in a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over eighth-seed Viktorija Golubic in second-round action Thursday at the Swiss Open tennis tournament.

The back-and-forth match was a test for Bouchard, who saved five set points in the second set and seven overall.

After dropping the first set, Golubic broke Bouchard in the third game of the second and built up a 5-2 lead. But the Swiss player double-faulted on her first set-point chance and couldn’t find a way to extend the match to a third set.

More from Sportsnet
U.S. Open prize money will rise to $53 million
Associated Press
Djokovic rejoins Federer, Nadal amongst tennis elite
Associated Press

Bouchard also had troubles taking advantage of her opportunities. The 24-year-old from Westmount, Que., raced out to a 6-1 lead in the second tiebreak, only to see her opponent save five straight match points.

Bouchard next faces Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Canadian, once ranked No. 5 in the world, is looking to rebound after almost falling out of the top 200 earlier this year. Her ranking was 194 as of June 11, but rose to 146 entering this tournament after a decent showing at Wimbledon that saw her survive qualifying and advance to the second round.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.