Eugenie Bouchard receives 2018 Rogers Cup wild card

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has received a wild card for the upcoming 2018 Rogers Cup, Tennis Canada announced Friday.

“Eugenie is currently showing great things and we hope that she can keep her momentum going in Montreal,” tournament director Eugène Lapierre said in a press release. “She gave fans a great show back in April when she got two important wins at the most recent Fed Cup tie. She also thrilled the crowds at the 2016 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank. We can not wait to see her in action at home once again. It will be a great way to kick-off the tournament to see her play on Centre Court on the first day of the main draw.”

The 24-year-old Quebec native is currently competing in the Swiss Open, advancing to the semifinal earlier Friday with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Veronika Kudermetova. She also enjoyed a brief run at Wimbledon earlier this month that saw her advance through the qualifying tournament to the main draw, where she lost in the Round of 64.

Bouchard, who currently sits 146th in the WTA rankings, is scheduled to play her first Rogers Cup match on Aug. 6 during the day session. Her opponent will be determined during the official draw on Aug. 3.

The Rogers Cup women’s tournament will take place Aug. 3-12 in Montreal. The men’s event runs Aug. 4-12 in Toronto.