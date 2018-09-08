Ex-tennis pros criticize U.S. Open final refereeing

Even though 20-year-old Naomi Osaka made history on Saturday, the main talking point from the women’s U.S. Open final surrounded the runner-up in Serena Williams.

Williams was given a game penalty for calling the umpire a “thief” after she was adjudged to have received coaching from her box between points. She was also penalized for slamming her racket.

Former professional Mardy Fish criticized the decision, claiming that “they [other players] do that.”

Ex-Canadian player and current tennis analyst Jesse Levine took a similar stance as well.

Another ex-pro in Andy Roddick really laid into the umpires, saying that it’s the “worst refereeing” he’s ever seen.

Roddick also mentioned similar offences that have gone unpunished, like umpires who’ve actually “coached” players on court.

There was actually a similar incident that occurred during the early rounds of the U.S. Open when a chair umpire was seen chatting with Nick Kyrgios between games. Despite dropping the first set, Kyrgios recovered and won 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0 after that quick pep talk.

After the final, Williams claimed that the penalty for calling an umpire a “thief” was sexist and laid into the “double standards” of officiating.