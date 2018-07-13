Farah banned and fined for facilitating betting offence

Colombian tennis player Robert Farah has been banned for three months and fined $5,000 for facilitating betting . (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Colombian tennis player Robert Farah has been banned for three months and fined $5,000 for facilitating betting by promoting a gambling website on social media.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said in a news release on Friday that Farah posted a tweet in February which contravened a regulation stating no one "shall, directly or indirectly, solicit or facilitate any other person to wager on the outcome or any other aspect of any event or any other tennis competition."

Farah removed the post and apologized when he was contacted by the TIU. The 31-year-old player is ranked 16th in doubles and has a career-high singles ranking of 163, achieved in June 2011.

The TIU is an initiative of the Grand Slam Board, the International Tennis Federation, the ATP and the WTA, who are jointly committed to a zero tolerance approach to corruption in tennis.

