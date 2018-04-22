Fed Cup: Barty wins twice, Australia beats Netherlands 3-1

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

WOLLONGONG, Australia — Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova won singles matches Sunday to give Australia a 3-1 win over the Netherlands and a spot in the 2019 Fed Cup World Group.

Barty won her second singles match of the tie, beating Lesley Kerkhove 6-4, 6-2 in the first reverse singles at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre.

Gavrilova beat Quirine Lemoine in Sunday’s second singles 6-3, 6-2 ahead of the scheduled doubles. Lemoine double-faulted twice in the seventh game of the second set to hand Gavrilova a 5-2 lead, and the Australian clinched the tie in the next game.

On Saturday, Barty had a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lemoine after Kerkhove upset Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-6 (1), leaving it level at 1-1 after the first day.

Gavrilova lost both her singles matches against Ukraine in February when Ukraine won the tie 3-2 in Canberra, so Stosur got the start on Saturday

