Fed Cup: Stephens to open for US against France in semis

Sloane Stephens returns to Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Stephens won 6-3, 6-4. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will open play for the U.S. against Pauline Parmentier of France in the Fed Cup semifinals.

France No. 1 Kristina Mladenovic and CoCo Vandeweghe will follow on Saturday in the second singles at the new 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d’Aix. France has opted for an indoor clay court.

Mladenovic and Amandine Hesse are set to face Madison Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the doubles on Sunday following the reverse singles.

France and the United States meet for a 14th time, with the Americans holding an 11-2 winning record. The French won their most recent meeting, in 2014.

Both teams are missing their highest-ranked player: No. 8 Venus Williams for the U.S., and No. 7 Caroline Garcia for France.

Germany is facing the Czech Republic in the other semifinal in Stuttgart.

More from Sportsnet
Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys on U.S. Fed Cup team
Associated Press
American Stephens beats Ostapenko for Miami Open title
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.