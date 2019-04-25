Felix Auger-Aliassime loses against Kei Nishikori in Barcelona

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts during his semifinal match against John Isner at the Miami Open. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

BARCELONA, Spain — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated at the Barcelona Open.

The No. 16 seed from Montreal lost 6-1, 6-3 to No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round of the ATP Tour 500 clay-court event on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime won just 54 per cent of his points on first serve, well below Nishikori’s 69 per-cent success rate.

The 18-year-old Montreal native had chances, but failed to capitalize on five of six break-point opportunities.

Since Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Miami Open ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event last month, the young players haven’t had the same success.

Shapovalov has lost his last two matches, while Auger-Aliassime is 1-2 in the European clay-court season.

More from Sportsnet
ATP Finals moving to Turin from 2021-25; succeeds London
Associated Press
Czechs win two matches to sweep Canada in Fed Cup play
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.