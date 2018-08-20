Former world No. 5 Tsonga withdraws from US Open

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga makes a backhand return at the Australian Open. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

NEW YORK — Former top-10 player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured left knee.

The Frenchman’s withdrawal was announced Monday by the U.S. Tennis Association. He’ll be replaced in the field by James Duckworth of Australia.

It’s the third consecutive Grand Slam tournament Tsonga will miss.

Tsonga has played only six matches in 2018, competing most recently at a tournament in France in February.

He has been ranked as high as No. 5 but is currently 64th.

Tsonga was the runner-up at the 2008 Australian Open.

Other players who have withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of injury include Elena Vesnina of Russia, CiCi Bellis of the United States and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia.

