French Open postponed until September due to COVID-19

The construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is pictured Wednesday Feb.5, 2020 at the Roland Garros stadium. The French Open venue becomes the last of the four Grand Slam venues to install a retractable roof on their main show court. ( Martin Bureau/Pool via AP)

The French Open has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the clay-court event will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

It is the first Grand Slam tennis tournament affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Main-draw competition was supposed to start in Paris on May 24.

