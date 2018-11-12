Frenchman Gasquet out of Davis Cup final with injury

Richard Gasquet of France will not play at the 2018 Davis Cup final. (Andy Wong/AP)

PARIS — Richard Gasquet has withdrawn from the Davis Cup final against Croatia later this month because of injury.

Gasquet, the No. 1 French player, wrote on Twitter on Monday about his withdrawal but did not specify his injury. According to L’Equipe newspaper, Gasquet, ranked No. 26, is hampered by a groin problem.

Gasquet said he is "extremely disappointed" not to be able to play for France, which is bidding to win back-to-back titles in the team competition. The final will be held at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille on Nov. 23-25 under a retractable roof.

In the absence of Gasquet, France captain Yannick Noah can still count on Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the singles matches.

