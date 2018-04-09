Frenchmen Simon and Gasquet reach 2nd round at Hassan II

Gilles Simon of France hits a forehand to Jared Donaldson of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Gilles Simon beat Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5) in an erratic all-French match featuring 12 breaks of serve to reach the Grand Prix Hassan II second round on Monday.

Although Simon had no aces and double-faulted four times, he returned better and broke the sixth-seeded Paire’s serve seven times from eight chances.

Simon, who won the clay-court tournament in 2008 when it was in Casablanca, beat his countryman for the fifth time in eight career meetings.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France also reached the second round.

Gasquet had six aces in a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win against Thomas Fabbiano, and is 2-0 against the Italian player.

