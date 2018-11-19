Halep’s win over Stephens in Montreal elected best WTA match of 2018

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates a point against Sloane Stephens of the United States during the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Sunday August 12, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

The 2018 Rogers Cup final between World No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 3 Sloane Stephens was the best match of the year, according to the WTA.

The WTA chose its five best matches of the 2018 tour and top player Halep cracked the list twice, including her championship victory in Montreal.

Halep bested Stephens 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4 in an affair that lasted two hours and 41 minutes in Montreal, on August 12.

The Romanian saved four set points to win the first set and managed to come back with a 5-2 lead in the third before capping it off to earn her second Rogers Cup title – she also beat an American in the 2016 Montreal final, a straight-sets victory against Madison Keys.

Despite the loss, Stephens won eight break points and both players had 16 total games won.

Halep earned another spot on the list for her losing effort against No. 9 Kiki Bertens at the 2018 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Top 5 WTA Matches of 2018:
No.5: Kerber d. Safarova, Sydney
No.4: Bertens d. Halep, Cincinnati
No.3: Danilovic d. Potapova, Moscow International
No.2: Kvitova d. Wozniacki, Doha
No.1: Halep d. Stephens, Montreal

