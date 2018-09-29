Herbert saves two match points to reach Shenzhen final

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert returns the ball. (Koji Ueda/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France saved two match points to upset seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and reach the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.

Herbert, a doubles specialist who has won three Grand Slam titles including the French Open this year, saved the match points in the third-set tiebreaker at 6-5 and 7-6. He won the semifinal on his second match point.

He’s into his second ATP singles final; he was runner-up in the other in 2015 in Winston-Salem.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan made it to his first final after beating fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

More from Sportsnet
Madrid to host Davis Cup finals in 2019 and 2020
Associated Press
Argentina, Britain given wild card spots in new Davis Cup finals
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.