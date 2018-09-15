Hewitt steps in to keep David Cup playoff alive for Australia

Australia's captain Lleyton Hewitt. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

GRAZ, Austria — Captain Lleyton Hewitt stepped in to help Australia reduce its deficit against Austria to 2-1 in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Saturday.

Hewitt teamed with John Peers to win the doubles rubber against Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Former No. 1 Hewitt, who came out of retirement this year to compete on the ATP doubles circuit, had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016.

Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak won the singles on Friday.

The winner of the tie will be seeded for the qualifying round of the revamped Davis Cup in February.

More from Sportsnet
Defending champion France advances to Davis Cup final
Associated Press
Shapovalov shows mental resolve to topple Haase at Davis Cup
Dave Zarum

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.