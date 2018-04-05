Isner kicks off Davis Cup match against Belgium’s De Loore

John Isner serves to Alexander Zverev, of Russia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

NASHVILLE — John Isner will play Joris De Loore in the opening match of the U.S. Davis Cup quarterfinal against Belgium on Friday.

Isner rose to ninth in the rankings with his victory at the Miami Open last weekend. He’ll play the 319th-ranked player at Belmont University, according to Thursday’s draw . The 14th-ranked Sam Querrey follows with a match against Ruben Bemelmans.

Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock play Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in doubles on Saturday.

Reverse singles follow on Sunday, with Isner against Bemelmans and Querrey facing De Loore.

The winner meets Croatia or Kazakhstan in the semifinals Sept. 14-16. The U.S. hasn’t reached the Davis Cup’s final four since 2012, but is 4-0 against Belgium in the Davis Cup.

More from Sportsnet
Isner earns biggest win, beating Zverev in Miami Open final
Associated Press
Isner upsets Cilic to reach Miami Open quarterfinals
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.